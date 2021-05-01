World Class Universities Launch Study In Russia Virtual Education Fair

Listen to article

Students and young professionals seeking world class education can now get a chance to study in Russia.

Rosatom and Russian Universities have launched a Virtual Education Fair titled, Study in Russia.

This free event will showcase Russian Universities Undergraduate and Postgraduate degrees, especially programs related with Nuclear Engineering.

Participants will be able to directly engage with Russian Universities representatives, as well as senior experts in the field and distinguished academic professors. Together, they will not only be able to address any queries related to university admission, but also to discover Russian Universities opportunities for international students.

The Education fair is being organized in partnership with:

• National Research Nuclear University (MEPHI)

• National Research Moscow State University of Civil Engineering

• National University of Science and Technology (MISIS)

• National Research Tomsk Polytechnic University

• National Research University "Moscow Power Engineering Institute"

• Saint-Petersburg Polytechnic University named after Peter the Great

• People’s Friendship University

• Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT)

• Ural Federal University named after First President B.N. Eltzin

and other Universities.

The Study in Russia Virtual Education Fair will provide participants with all the necessary background information to make informed decisions about their future education for lifelong learning. The event can be followed here. fair.studyinrussia.online

Several notable universities will be making presentations. These include:

National Research University, Moscow Power Engineering Institute, Saint-Petersburg Polytechnic University Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT), National Research Nuclear University (MEPHI), National Research Moscow State University of Civil Engineering, Ural Federal University and RUDN University Digital Preparatory Faculty

The Study in Russian Virtual Education Fair is open to those interested in Studying in Russia and Russian Higher, regardless of age, educational background, industry field, or professional seniority. It may be particularly engaging for participants interested in Engineering Studies and especially Nuclear Engineering. More details can be found at: www.studyinrussia.online