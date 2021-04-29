Gunmen Abduct Four Students Of A Mission School In Plateau

Listen to article

Four students of Capro Secondary Mission School located at Gana Ropp in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State were abducted in the early hours of Thursday.

However, three of the students have escaped, while one is still in captivity. The school is an arm of Calvary ministries.

Capro is few kilometres away from the Yakubu Gowon airport and about 60 kilometres from Jos, the state capital.

A global mission leader and President of Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, Reverend Gideon Para-Mallam confirmed that the attackers broke the rear fence of the school where a hole was drilled to gain access into the school compound and abducted the students.

He further stated that the intervention of security agencies prevented what could have been another mass abduction as the assailants took to their heels after realising the reinforcement of security in the area.

The Plateau State Police Command is yet to make any statement on the incident as community efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the abducted student still in captivity.

Spate of Abductions

The Plateau abduction comes as the country continues to battle several security challenges, including but not limited to an insurgency in the North-East, banditry in the North-West, secessionist agitations in the South-East and Fulani-Herdsmen crises across the Middle-Belt and several South-West states.

Bandits have, in recent times, targeted schools for mass abductions.

Several students of Greenfield University in Kaduna are still in captivity after they were abducted on April 20.

Bandits who abducted 39 students from Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state recently released a video of the students, including a pregnant female student, calling for help.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sought the assistance of the United States in fighting insecurity across the country.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday inaugurated a 40-man committee to find a solution to the country’s security challenges. The Committee is set to hold a four-day security summit in May.

Report Credit: Channels TV