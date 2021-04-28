Insecurity: Umahi Imposes Dusk To Dawn Curfew On Ebonyi Borders

Listen to article

Ebonyi state governor, Chief David Umahi has imposed a curfew at the state borders and all entry and exit points in to the state. from 8.00pm to 6.00am.

The governor made this pronouncement while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the enlarged security council meeting at the new government house, Abakaliki.

He frowned at some killings over the weekend where a policeman and two army men were killed along with one civilian stressing that their killers were pure bandits.

Umahi directed the security agencies to crackdown on all criminal activities in the state and ensure that perpetrators of this dastard are brought to book within 72 hours.

Also as part of the resolution of the Security meeting, the governor directed that all wake keep in the state must end by 6:pm and the local government Chairmen, security agents and Ebubeagu must enforce the order.

He equally directed that social activities must end by 6:pm and anybody who defies the order will pay a minimum of N1million adding that a lot of hoodlum activities happen during the wake - keep going into the night.

As for the native doctors in the state and traditional medicine dealers in the state, he said they must within seven days register with the Commissioner for Border Peace and Commissioner for health adding that there will be executive order to the event and anyone caught doing otherwise will be arrested and will be prosecuted.

“We agreed that there is rampant of fake news in Ebonyi state. Like today, somebody posted that herdsmen are in Ebonyi and they are killing people and schools started closing down, students and pupils started running helter scalter, is that what we will continue to tolerate? And so

"I have directed whether you are in opposition, whether you are in agreement, whatever thing you are, you should be tracked down so that you should be going to court to prove whatever thing you are putting.

“We have directed that all wake keep in the state must end by 6:pm and the local government Chairmen, security agents and Ebubeagu must enforce this. All social activities must end by 6:pm. When you defy this order, you will pay a minimum of N1million because a lot of hoodlum activities happen during this wake keep going into the night”.