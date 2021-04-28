The Whispering, Meddling British Government

Listen to article

The United Kingdom should keep their filthy hands out of Nigeria.

They have never been a force for good.

The UK Government is a proven malign force in Nigeria, romantically linked with Fulani expansionists in an incestuous relationship, and perpetually plotting with them for the subjugation of indigenous peoples.

They duplicitously speak from both sides of the mouth like their intimate partners.

Saying one thing to the international community and doing the exact opposite.

Never have they uttered a word of condemnation of Fulani expansionism, or against the forceful takeover of indigenous ancestral lands.

On the contrary it is their expansionist Fulani bedmates that issue severe public warnings to them and they shamefully comply immediately, making you wonder who wears the brassiere in their relationship.

As I write these, be sure that their diplomats are making the rounds of Western capitals, deceiving the international community, and claiming to be experts in what they know truly little about.

They will be quick to condemn China for the treatment of the Uighur community.

Quick to condemn Myanmar for the treatment of the Rohingya community.

But silent about the treatment of indigenous peoples of Nigeria by the minority Fulani who they perpetually prop up to commit acts of terrorism and violence.

Silent about the Fulani expansionists conversion of the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Police into active agents of Fulani expansionism in Nigeria.

When the Nigerian Army was committing all sorts of atrocities against peacefully agitating Independent Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) adherents, the United Kingdom kept mute.

At this very time, the Nigerian Army is fighting alongside Fulani bandit-terrorists, trying to capture vast swathes of Igboland for the creation of permanent Fulani settlements in the name of cattle-grazing.

Nobody has any regard for the Nigerian Army or the Nigerian Police simply because they are agents of Fulani expansionism deployed not to protect all Nigerians but in furtherance of the perpetual Fulani quest for national domination.

Instead of deploying the Nigerian Army to fight Boko Haram and other Fulani bandit-terrorists massacring the innocent peoples of northern Nigeria, the Paramount Instigator of Violence and Insecurity in Nigeria is fixated on subduing Igboland in the quest for Fulani expansionism.

The British Government have never deemed it fit to advice the Paramount Instigator that feudal expansionism of the Fulani achieved using the coercive instruments of the Nigerian State isuntenable in a multi-ethnic country.

Nobody in Nigeria respects the United Kingdom anymore, not even their expansionist Fulani bedmates, the latter out of over-familiarity, and the rest because the UK have never been a force for good or for equitable justice in Nigeria.

Anthony Chuka Konwea, Ph.D., P.E., M.ASCE, MNSE, FNIStructE, MNICE.