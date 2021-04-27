Six-point Plan To Eliminate Insecurity In Nigeria

Listen to article

There comes a time in the life of a nation when the people will rise and say, enough is enough.

That time has come in Nigeria.

Are there still men in Nigeria?

If there are, then the time has come to put an end to the madness currently going on the country.

Behold a six-point plan to immediately eliminate insecurity in Nigeria.

1) Ban open grazing of cattle immediately. Encourage local governments to set up NON-RESIDENTIAL cattle markets, under their taxable control. States who want may establish RUGA settlements in their territories.

2) Declare all Forests as no go areas except where farming takes place in the immediate vicinities of towns and villages. These areas should be registered with the local authorities.

3) Dismantle all illegal foreign tribal settlements on indigenous lands and return all displaced persons to their original ancestral homelands.

4) Establish local government and state police commands under the control of local government chairmen and state governors respectively, to be funded from their humongous security votes currently being misapplied without accountability, for frivolous purposes.

5) Restrict the Federal Police solely to forensic criminal investigation as well as rapid mobile force intervention, and quick force escalation, as, when, and where needed.

6) Restrict the Nigerian Army to defending the country from trans-national aggression for example the fight against Boko Haram, their original mandate. Do not use the Army to suppress indigenous Nigerians.

Each item of these six points makes Fulani expansionism improbable.

Taken together they make it impossible.

Without a shred of doubt, Fulani expansionism is the primary driver of insecurity in Nigeria besides Boko Haram.

That is why the Paramount Instigators of insecurity and violence in Nigeria will rather Nigerians die daily in their hundreds, than implement this glaring solution.

And that is their judgement and proof of their instigatory complicity in the daily slaughter of Nigerians.

Give Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo the reins of power, and he will implement these 6 points immediately and restore calm to Nigeria within 6 months.

Of that I am sure of.

I am not his fan, but having dispassionately assessed his mien and capabilities, I am almost certain that he can deliver security to Nigerians, given the time and space.

If the Paramount Instigators of Violence and Insecurity cannot do it, kick them out of office and let those who can do it take their place.

It is better for one man's selfish ambition to be truncated than for an entire nation to perish.

But we do not have men in Nigeria.

All we have are sycophantic wimps parading themselves as men, polluting the corridors of power with their greed, and populating the National Assembly to no useful avail.

An Igbo proverb says when there are men in a compound, the umbilical cord of a nanny goat cannot strangle its newborn offspring while in the process of giving birth.

Where are the men in Nigeria that Nigerian youths in the University are being kidnapped and slaughtered by armed ignoramuses, Nigerian women are being raped in their homesteads, and Nigerian peasants are being beheaded in their farmsteads?

Who and what are we afraid of, that grown men are cowering with fright and hiding in plain sight behind their own shadows?

Our children cannot go to school, our wives cannot go to the market and our brothers cannot go to their farms.

What kind of life is that and we say we have a government paid for very handsomely from our collective wealth?

Enough is enough.

Those who are not part of the solution must be large parts of the problem.

We must get rid of our problems immediately, no matter how high their offices may be.

And that is our sacred, patriotic duty to God and to humanity.

Even if we must give up our lives in pursuit of justice for all, so be it.

Something must eventually kill a man. It is better to live and die fighting for the good of all, than to live solely for the sake of one’s pockets and to eventually die leaving the deep pockets behind.

Anthony Chuka Konwea, Ph.D., P.E., M.ASCE, MNSE, FNIStructE, MNICE.