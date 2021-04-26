Gov. Zulum Inaugurates Indimi, Others As Borno University’s Governing Council (photos)

Listen to article

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has inaugurated the Governing Council of the State University.

The inauguration was presided over by Governor Zulum which took place on Monday at the council chambers of the government house, Maiduguri.

The governing council is been headed by founder and Chairman of Oriental Energy Resources Ltd, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi as Chairman and Pro-Chancellor of Borno's University.

Other members are; Prof. Abubakar Mustapha, Prof. Bankole Ogumbameru, Prof. Shettima Umara Bulakarima, Alhaji Lawan Buba, representative of the University Senate, representative of the University Congregation, rep ministry of Higher Education while the University register serves as the Secretary of the Council.

He charged the council to formulate policies aimed at ensuring efficiency and prudent management of scarce resources.

Zulum also called on the council to promote synergy with other Universities to enhance corporation and collaboration in teaching and research necessary for upliftment of Borno State University.

The Governor assured the council of his commitment to provide all necessary assistance and support required by the University from time to time.

Zulum appealed to the management to promote discipline and transparency and to key into government transformation agenda through 25 years development framework and the 10 year strategic transformation plan.

He further tasked the University management to tap from Alhaji Indimi's vast experience to develop the one year old institution. He said Indimi's integrity and commitment are never in doubt

The Governor alongside the management and members of the governing council conducted a facility tour of the Borno State University.