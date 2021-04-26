Mrs Obiano's NGO, CAFÉ Gifted A Mobile Clinic

Listen to article

Health intervention programmes of The Caring Family Enhancement Initiative, CAFE, a charity organization founded by the wife of the Governor of Anambra State Dr (Mrs) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) has received a boost with

the donation of a mobile Dental Clinic bus by the Wesleyan Church of Denver, North Carolina, United States of America, in collaboration with Angeles Foundation United Kingdom. The donation was facilitated by the Mayor of London Borough of Brent, Counselor Ernest Ezeajughi, an Awgbu-born, Anambra State indigene.

The air-conditioned mobile dental clinic has complex service compartment, equipped with two dental chairs with air-compressor to aide the operations, ex-ray capacity, refrigerator and an installed Cummins generator set to power all the electrical gadgets in the vehicle when operational.

Speaking shortly before handing the keys of the vehicle to the Governor's wife, who was represented by the Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala, the Mayor, Counsellor Ezeajughi, said that the gift was in furtherance of the partnership with CAFE, one of his adopted international charity organizations to support their outreach in providing succour to the less privileged, especially persons living with sickle cell disorder.

Counsellor Ezeajughi commended Mrs Obiano for her dedication to the partnership and charitable causes within and beyond Anambra State, and urged her to sustain the awareness against sickle cell disorder, especially among young couples as well as other health programmes which has been beneficial to ndi Anambra. "I won't fail to thank the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, whose support and encouragement is instrumental in the good work his wife is doing, especially amongst the vulnerable in the society." Counsellor Ezeajughi said.

Responding on behalf of the Governor's wife, Dr Okpala said that the equipment came very handy as it would serve huge benefits to the vulnerable, especially those residing in hard-to-reach areas of Anambra State. He thanked the donors: Denver Wesleyan Church and Angels Foundation; the Brent Council, and Mayor Ezeajughi for facilitating and making time out to present it to CAFE.

The Commissioner noted that CAFE remains the only charity organization that admits people living with mental health challenges in its humanitarian programes, a feat that makes its blueprints unique.

Concluding Dr Okpala confirmed that the Anambra Health Insurance Scheme coverage has been provided for residents with sickle cell under a programme created to ensure they will be covered and have opportunity to access some level of health care Services.

CAFE health initiatives include; maternal and child health advocacy and support for persons living with sickle cell; free cleft lip and cleft palate surgery, as well as free prosthetics limb fitting for the physically challenged among others.