There was no war against corruption in Nigeria.

Nigerians you were scammed.

When did you hear last about the phantom war against corruption?

It is all gone with the wind. There was no such war.

It was all a play to the gallery to buy support and divert attention from the expansionists' main intention.

The saints so-called, are now beneficiaries of gargantuan treasury heists, so all is quiet on that front.

Besides the Boko Haram war, there are three other wars going on in Nigeria currently.

All are wars for ancestral lands.

In the North, Fulani bandits are decimating Hausa and Northern minority peasants.

In the South-East, Fulani bandits alongside the Nigerian security forces are trying to overpower Igbo resistance to overrun Igboland.

In the South-West, the Nigerian security forces for obvious reasons dare not enter the fray openly on the side of the Fulani bandits. They are restricted to giving covert, underhand support.

Ask yourself why the South-South has largely been spared this cycle?

It is because it is a well-coordinated onslaught, and the aggressors cannot fight on multiple fronts.

But they are coming. If they fail to make headway in the South-East, they will try their luck elsewhere.

Now is the time to bolster native defenses.

It is sad to say this, but the only language Fulani expansionists understand is violence.

They only respect people who dish it back to them in equal or greater measure.

An eye for an eye is that how to live?

Certainly, No.

The cheapest way to solve Nigeria's insecurity challenge is to compel the primary instigator in Abuja to change his style or vacate the office.

Otherwise, the next 12 to 24 months will be hell on earth.

Will Nigerians learn this time?

Not until the overfed idiots in the National Assembly experience the raging violence firsthand will they do something.

We are watching.

Anthony Chuka Konwea, Ph.D., P.E., M.ASCE, MNSE, FNIStructE, MNICE.