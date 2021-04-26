Sunday Igboho’s House Allegedly Attacked By Security Forces In Ibadan

Listen to article

Alleged Operatives of the Nigerian Security forces have attacked the residence of Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, in the early hours of Monday, according to reports..

This was disclosed by his aide, Olayomi Koiki, who told reporters that the operatives unleashed mayhem on the activist’s house as early as 2 am.

According to him, it is an attack by the Nigerian government with the support of the Oyo State Government.

He said, “Chief Sunday Igboho’s house came under attack this morning, 26th April 2021 around 2 am with heavy gunshots. I will be releasing more updates later in the