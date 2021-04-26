Three Customs Officers Killed Unknown Gunmen At Checkpoint In Rivers

Listen to article

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has confirmed the killing of three of its officers following an attack by gunmen at a checkpoint along the Port Harcourt-Owerri road in Ikwerre Local Government Area, Rivers State.

Customs spokesman, Joseph Attah, confirmed the death of the officers on Sunday.

He said, “It is unfortunate we lost three officers in the attack. That’s the hazard of the job.”

The gunmen on Saturday night attacked two checkpoints — one manned by Customs officials and the other manned by military officers attached to a joint task force.

Weapons of the security operatives were reportedly carted away by the gunmen during the attack.

Spokesman of Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, while confirming the attacks, said the command was yet to establish the number of people that died in the incident.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, described the attacks as unwarranted and callous, saying there is no justification for the killings.

“We condemn this heinous act, share the grief of the security agencies, and convey our sincere condolences,” Wike said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The Governor also demanded the arrest of perpetrators of the attacks, noting that those involved will not go unpunished.