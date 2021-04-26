Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Condemns Arson On Gov. Hope Uzodinma's House

Listen to article

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has condemned Saturday’s fire that razed the house of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

Dr Kayode Fayemi, the NGF Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, in a statement he issued on Saturday in Abuja, described it as criminality taken too far.

Recall that Uzodinma’s country home in Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area (LGA), of Imo, was on Saturday destroyed by fire .

Fayemi sympathised with the Imo Governor and commiserated with all those who were injured or killed as a result of the incident.

The NGF Chairman called on all good citizens to cooperate with the government and security forces in the efforts to build a civil, safe and secure environment for Nigerians.

Fayemi said, “For those behind these crimes, they must understand that they don’t have the monopoly of violence.

“This is taking criminality to reckless and irresponsible heights.

“All hands must be on deck to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act, as in our view, they constitute a small league of persons trying to harm the corporate existence of our beloved country, Nigeria.

“The mantra for every Nigerian at such a challenging time in our history must be how to forge peace and unity across the nation’s divides and to shun violence and wanton destruction.

“Only then can we’ve a country to call our own.”