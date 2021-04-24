Sylva Awarded Doctor Of Science, Letters From Top Agric Varsity. (photos)

Listen to article

The Honourable Minister Of State for Petroleum Resources, H.E Timipre Sylva, has been conferred with the honoris causa degree of Doctor of Science, Letters by the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi.

While decorating Sylva, the Vice Chancellor of the institution Prof. Richard Kimbir described the minister as a keen advocate of peace. 'Sylva stabilised the Niger Delta region through the amnesty program he initiated, he built a peace house in Yenagoa, engaged the youths profitably as a way of distracting youths away from restiveness'.

The vice chancellor also cited specific projects Sylva, as executive Governor of Bayelsa state, executed. The institution was certain that the spirit of innovation and development Sylva showcased in Bayelsa state has been brought to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Receiving the award, Sylva felt emotional that he was found worthy of such great honour from a revered institution.

'It is with great pleaseure that I accept this award from the Federal University of Agriculture, Markurdi'

'It's a rare privilege to be honoured by this industrous University, especially when i am being honoured alongside these great people. This is a pristigious university that has produced great mimds and I am proud to associate myself with this institution'

Addressing the convocating set, Sylva emphasized nationhood, the divine duty of building society with acquired knowledge. He charged them to 'remember the sacrifices of their parents and those long nights of burning candles'.

Sylva further stressed the strong relationship between the Agricultural and the oil and gas sectors while restating the Federal Government's impressive efforts towards agriculture and food production in the country.

Other national stakeholders decorated were Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, H.E Murtala Nyako, former governor of Adamawa State, Mr Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank Of Nigeria and Mallam Mele Kyari, GMD of the NNPC.

The University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State was established in 1988 to provide training and research capabilities towards agricultural improvement, enhancement and innovation in the country.

JULIUS BOKORU Is the Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs to Timipre Sylva, Honourable Minister of State For Petroleum Resources

24 April 2021

