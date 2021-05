Listen to article

Maryam Bayero, the mother of the emir of Kano Aminu Bayero, is dead. The deceased, who was also the mother of emir of Bichi, Nasiru Bayero, was the oldest living widow of the late Emir Ado Bayero.

Family sources confirmed the death saying she died on Saturday morning at a Cairo hospital, Egypt.

She held the title of Mai Babban Daki, meaning the King Mother.