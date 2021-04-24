I Will Not Vote My Husband In Apc – Rachel Umahi

Listen to article

The wife of Ebonyi State Governor has allegedly insisted that even though she is not a party person, she did not support the defection of her husband, Engr. David Nweze Umahi to APC.

She made this known during one of the women Programs organized in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The wife of the governor recalled the love and care she and her family enjoyed while in PDP and all the postulation of her husband in favour of PDP and insisted that she is a woman of integrity. ‘ I am a woman of integrity, and can never eat my vomit’ she was quoted as saying.

She further recalled that she has a long outstanding relationship and still enjoys the goodwill of the wife of the President and reiterated that she has a perfect understanding with the wife of the President when it comes to politics and governance.

She also warned those calling her to castigate others, especially those calling her to cast aspirations on those that resign the appointment they currently enjoy in the administration of her husband to stop wasting their time as she holds nothing against them.

‘See, she is my sister and my fellow Deaconess, the fact that she resigned her appointment with my husband to save her marriage do not in any way affect our relationship’.

‘What matters to me now is my relationship with God and the people I have met over the years. Do not judge me with the action of others because the worst thing that can happen to me or anybody is to go back to a lonely life after leaving public office. My primary duty is to continue to pray for my husband to do the right things’ she allegedly said.

It is worthy to note that since the defection of Chief Engr. David Nweze Umahi from the PDP to APC, his wife has not made any public appearance and that may not be unconnected with her disapproval of her husband’s defection.

Credit: Hardcore Naija