Crescent Varsity launches nursing website, awaits resource verification

Crescent University, Abeokuta has launched its nursing website.

The website

http://nursing.cuablearning.com was packaged by Information Cimmunication Technology Centre (ICTECH) of the institution which prides itself as Citadel of Academic and Moral Excellence.

According to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibraheem Gbajabiamila, the move is part of the institution's preparedness for the anticipated resource verification of Bachelor of Nursing, Bachelor of Anatomy and Bachelor of Physiology respectively by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in a few weeks' time.

The vice chancellor explained that since many prospective candidates asked for the programmes, it was apposite to start anytime after the NUC approval.

He encouraged those interested to study any of the health science programmes at Crescent University, Abeokuta in the next academic session to visit the website for admission guidelines.