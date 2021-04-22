Let Radio Journalists Not Force Errors Down Our Throats.

Listen to article

I was recently privy to yet another sordid round of bullying of a listener by a radio journalist. Such rude rebuffs are often excused by the culprits on the altar of trepidation for sanctions for "fake news" by the National Broadcasting Commission in Nigeria. The NBC...

But such pretences cannot possibly suffice in this instance as the matter at hand merely dwelt on correctness of diction and usage of language.

I was practically incensed as this radio broadcaster rudely reacted to this caller who tried to draw the attention of this journalist to the difference between a particular alphabet and figure.

The said caller was trying to correct Sherif Quadri of Nigeria Info 99.3 FM, Lagos on the essence of knowing the difference between the alphabet "O" and the figure "zero" when this journalist rebuffed him and arrogantly declared that " for the purposes of radio, zero is called O!"

I had noticed that broadcasters especially of this particular radio station often engage in needless arguments with, and bullying of, callers, occasionally with raised voices, often having their ways and says in such diatribes so that callers eventually back down.

Just like the caller in question!

They often cut off the calls of listeners with differing opinions....

My arguments have always been that such broadcasters who cannot accommodate dissenting views need not invite callers to express views but should rather read out hitherto written articles to their listening audience. Akin to talking to a mirror...which they might as well rehearse just prior to entering the studio!

After all, what is the essence of pretending to throw in freely- selected topics for public discuss when your mind is already made up on your opinions on such matters? Or that callers may only say things you agree with, in words you agree with!

We know that ignorance, especially of the stultifying variety pervades the journalistic clime...the type that would make a newscaster say "one hundred and fifty-seven point seventy-nine" instead of saying "...point seven nine" after the decimal point.

Such lexical manslaughter as being compelled by this errant journalist has the onerous potential to confuse and miseducate our numerous kids who incidentally, are currently on holidays.

Never mind, even CNN often made such latter exasperating blunders!

Dr Tosin Akindele is a medical practitioner and public affairs analyst...