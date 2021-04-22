Kaduna Hospital Attack: Two Nurses Abducted By Gunmen

Listen to article

Some gunmen on Thursday kidnapped two nurses from the Idon General Hospital in Kajuru LGA of Kaduna state.

Samuel Aruwan, the state commissioner of internal security and home affairs, confirmed the incident to TheCable.

The armed men were said to have gained access to the hospital through the fence. They reportedly opened fire before abducting the nurses who worked the night shift. Shingyu Shamnom, medical director of the hospital, also confirmed the incident.

“We were in our homes until a call was put through to us that it was kidnappers who invaded the hospital, only to discover that two of the nurses on night duty have been taken away by the bandits,” Shamnom said.

“The kidnappers went away with the phone of one of the staff whom we thought was also kidnapped but he later returned.” The development comes less than 48 hours after some students were kidnapped from GreenField University in Kaduna.

Their whereabouts is yet unknown. Kaduna has witnessed many incidents of kidnapping and banditry in recent times.

Story Credit: The Cable