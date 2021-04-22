Biafra Day: Biafra Nations League, BNIl Vows To Shutdown Gulf Of Guinea On May 30

Listen to article

Biafra Nations League, BNL, has disclosed that from 7am - 12pm on May 30, 2021 there will be a complete shutdown of the Gulf of Guinea, pleading with travellers to exercise patient not to travel within those hours.The group said it would carry out it's threat of hoisting the Biafra flags in Bakassi Peninsula to mark the Biafra Day memorial. Chief Head of Operations of BNL, Henry Edet disclosed this to newsmen in Bakassi. He said that this was also among decisions reached by the group during the visit of the National Leader of BNL, Princewill Chimezie Richard and his Deputy, Ebuta Akor Takon to Isangele, a town in Bakassi Peninsula controlled by Cameroon.

Edet said that the BNL would shut down waterways leading to Port Harcourt, Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea for five hours until the flag is hoisted. Pleading with travellers not to travel by boat from 7am - 12pm, they warned that the security operatives in Nigeria and Cameroon should respect themselves on that day and allow the peaceful activities to avert clashes that may lead to loss of lives. BNL further disclosed that similar programs would hold in Ikom, Cross River State and Ahoada, Rivers State by members of the group who intend to gather to mark the declaration of Biafra. Edet wasn't specific about nature of the programs but hinted that the activities for the Biafra day would be peaceful in other areas of their influence.