EFCC Arrests 11 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 11(eleven) suspected fraudsters, in a sting operation covering Rivers and Bayelsa States.

They were arrested on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

The suspects are: Eliot Chuku; Oghenero Tega; Pamkim James; Jeremiah Agbani; Frank Freeman; George Naomi; Joshua Patrick; Francis Paul; Bernard Peter, Akarolo Chimeganum and Precious Ebi. They were arrested in four locations in Bayelsa State: Queens Estate; Mike Okporkpor; Kpansia and Yenagoa and Unity Estate in Rivers State.

Their arrest was spurred by discreet surveillance about their suspicious involvement on internet- related fraud.

Items recovered from the suspects include 21 phones; two Power banks; two PlayStations; two Speakers; one International Passport; four Sim packs; one Laptop, four Automated Teller Machine( ATM) cards and one Lexus RX 350 Sports Utility Vehicle.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.