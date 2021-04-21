Bawa: Renew Efcc And Move Forward

Listen to article

In line with one of the recommendations of the presidential panel led by former Court of Appeal President, Justice Ayo Salam, which investigated the commission and Ibrahim Magu last year, a new Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was born.

This is so as Abdulrasheed Bawa is now the first EFCC chairperson not to have been an officer of the Nigeria Police Force which makes you not a subservient officer to anyone including the Inspector general of Police.

As an independent, ‎neutral, and even-handed chief of the nation’s anti-corruption agency, you will directly answer to the people through the President and the legislature. In this regard, unlike the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) with its chronic and embedded institutional and public troubles, you will independently approach all manners of corruption and criminal investigations with authoritative leadership in an environment that allows for objective and unbiased investigation.

As the historical members of the Nigeria Police Force no longer attached or serving in the EFCC, you should fully utilize the EFCC Cadet Officers that demonstrate the highest degree of integrity and good character to do all the work you are mandated to carry out by law.

At a time when Nigeria is in need of securing the rule of law and combating corruption at the corporate, federal, State, and local government levels, partnership with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC ) will allow the EFCC to provide a unique opportunity for the enhancement of law enforcement and investigatory work across the nation.

Through collaborative efforts between the EFCC and the NSCDC officers, investigators, and its specialized criminal and civil units across the nation the public will more likely begin to view the EFCC with the eye of public trust and legitimacy.

The Nigerian Police Force and its leadership, for the most part is viewed nationally and internationally as deeply challenged on matters involving financial corruptions. As such, the NPF is hardly trusted when it comes to EFCC’s main domain of inquiry as it relates to the investigation of financial crimes.

The NSCDC is fresh, and still has a better and good name than the way NPF is perceived publicly and internationally. Just like the basic duties of the NPF, the NSCDC is equally responsible for maintaining public order and safety, enforcing the law, and preventing, detecting, and investigating criminal activities. The NSCDC should be more appealing to your needs in terms of intelligence sharing, securing and assets seized by EFCC, and in terms of jointly addressing multistate economic crime issues.

EFCC as an investigative and law enforcement agency should still have instituted partnerships whereby EFCC staff will periodically work with other criminal justice agencies including the NPF as the goal of the justice system is to promote a safe and secure environment; maintain order, and strategically reduce the negative impact of financial crimes on the Nigeria society.

On a lighter psychological note, the EFCC is leaving the past behind - the NPF, so that it can move forward; especially now that decentralization of the Nigerian police Force is around the corner, and State/local policing will be everywhere operationally. The only national semi-militarized and interstate patrol peacekeepers will be the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. Exactly the type of affiliation you want moving forward!

Prof. John Egbeazien Oshodi, an American based Police/Prison Scientist and Forensic/Clinical/Legal Psychologist. A government Consultant on matters of forensic-clinical adult/child psychological services in the USA; Chief Educator and Clinician at the Transatlantic Enrichment and Refresher Institute, an Online Lifelong Center for Personal, Professional and Career Development. The Founder of the Dr. John Egbeazien Oshodi Foundation, Center for Psychological Health and Behavioral Change in African settings especially. In 2011, he introduced the State-of-the-Art Forensic Psychology into Nigeria through the Nasarawa State University where he served in the Department of Psychology as an Associate Professor. The Development Professor and International Liaison Consultant at the African University of Benin, and a Virtual Faculty at the ISCOM University, Benin of Republic. Author of over 35 academic publications/creations, at least 200 public opinion writeups on African issues, and various books.

Prof. Oshodi was born in Uromi, Edo State, Nigeria to parents with almost 40 years of police/corrections service, respectively. Periodically visits home for scholastic and humanitarian works. [email protected]