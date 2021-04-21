Attack On Greenfield University, Kaduna: One Killed, Scores Abducted

Listen to article

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the death of one person in the Tuesday night attack on Greenfield University, Kaduna.

Unknown gunmen were said to have invaded the private university and kidnapped scores of students.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said an employee of the university was killed during the attack.

“Last night, the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs received distress calls of an attack by armed bandits on the Greenfield Univerity, situated at Kasarami, off the Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun LGA.

“Troops of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) and other operatives swiftly moved to the location and the armed bandits retreated.

“After search-and-rescue operations, a staff member of the university, Paul Ude Okafor, was confirmed to have been killed by the armed bandits, while a number of students were kidnapped.

“The security operatives took custody of the remaining students who have been handed over to the institution, as at noon today, Wednesday 21st April 2021.

“The actual number of students kidnapped is still being sought from the institution’s records. Troops and other security operatives are working in the general area, and the public will be informed of further developments,” said Aruwan.

Meanwhile, the attack came hours after Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, urged the military to invade forests in the country and “kill” everyone seen occupying them.

“Our positions as governors and I think we are unanimous in this because we met as northern state governors and we met with president on the subject and our unanimous position is what is needed now is to wipe out the bandits.

“We must go into this forest, because nobody living in this forest is innocent and just kill them all. It is the only way to end this and I am very happy that the chief of the army staff is bombing them, so you will see there is a decline in the banditry.

“So we need a combination of airpower’ we need troops on ground augmented with local expertise and knowledge, we need up to three months operation to be able to kill all the bandits, that the only way to stop it because the only other way which is the position we have taken in Kaduna State is that we will not pay a penny to bandits is not shared by all.

“So long as these bandits are being paid it will be a business, so the only option we have is to ensure that we kill them all and I think we have the coercive power to be able to do that if the security agencies are properly insentivised and equipped, I think it can be done. This is the way to go,” El-Rufai said on Tuesday in Abuja during a conference on Financing Safe Schools in Nigeria.