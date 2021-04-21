Inside the Region’s Struggle for Peace in South Sudan

Listen to article

In September 2018, South Sudan signed a peace accord to end five years of civil war. However, the agreement remains extremely fragile, and almost a year later key parts of the unity government between President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar – now Vice President – have not been constituted. According to Betty Bigombe, Uganda’s special envoy to South Sudan, the peace process suffers from an overemphasis on power sharing, a lack of political will and a region that has placed the peace process on the backburner.

Betty joins Alan Boswell to examine the mediation process led by East Africa’s Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and why some claim the South Sudan people don’t own the deal. They look at the role of Uganda and Sudan, former foes, in reconciling the two main parties. Betty tells Alan that a more inclusive national dialogue is needed that brings together the political elites, civil society and refugees. They also discuss whether IGAD should

continue to lead the mediation process, the role of the African Union, and the future of Kiir and Machar.







Contributors:

