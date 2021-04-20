Ohanaeze Ndigbo Warns Miyetti Allah Against Deployment Of Fulani Security Group In The Igbo Land

Listen to article

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, has warned Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, against any attempt to operate a Fulani security group in the Igbo land.

Ohanaeze further warned that if the purported move by Miyetti Allah is not quelled, it may spell doom to Nigeria.

The highest Igbo organization in a statement by its Secretary General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, emphasized that securing lives and property of the citizenry solely lies in the hands of State Governors and the President, vowing that Ndigbo would resist such attempt to deploy any Fulani security group to man nooks and crannies of Igbo land.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo cautioned Miyetti Allah not to taste the venom and wrath of the Igbos with the increasing attacks on innocent Igbos by its killer herders.

“We have accommodated them, living with them peacefully, but we will resist any attempt to deploy any Fulani security group in the east,” he said.

The group further used the medium to condemn in strong terms the burning down of security formations in Uzuakoli, Bende local government area of Abia State.

It was gathered that unknown gunmen, on Monday morning, reportedly razed down a police station in Uzuakoli, Bende local government area of Abia State.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday when the assailants invaded the station.

But continuing, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, in the release gave marching orders to the Eastern Security Network, ESN, and Ebubeagu to as a matter of urgency ensure the unwarranted attacks on Igbo land are stopped henceforth.

The apex Igbo body disclosed that its leadership will invite ESN, Ebube Agu and Miyetti Allah for a meeting so as to holistically and proactively address the wanton destruction of lives and property, occasioned by herdsmen and farmers’ clashes across the states of South-east zone.