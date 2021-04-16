April 16, 2021 | General News

President Buhari Returns To Abuja After Uk Vacation (photos)

By The Nigeria Voice
President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja from the United Kingdom (UK) 16 days after he left for a medical check-up.

The President left Nigeria on Tuesday, March 30 briefly after a security meeting with defense and intelligence chiefs, as well as other security sector managers.

The President’s aircraft touched on ground at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja around 4:45pm.

He is expected to resume official duties on Friday.

Those at the airport to welcome the president included the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambar; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammed Bello, and the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno.

Others were Service Chiefs, acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i, the Director General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi and other presidential aides.

The President, after a brief welcoming ceremony at the airport, boarded a presidential helicopter that conveyed him to the Presidential Villa.


