Rochas Okorocha Released By Efcc

Nigeria's anti-graft agency, The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released Senator Rochas Okorocha after he had two nights of courtship with the agency.

Okorocha who was released on Thursday evening, is presently at his Maitama residence in Abuja.

Recall that the EFCC invited Okorocha on Tuesday for questioning. Details of the interogation is not yet made public but it is believed to border on misappropriation of funds while governing Imo State.

Okorocha, who governed Imo between 2011 and 2019, has been accused of embezzlemen t and misappropriation of state funds by the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma.

In February, the lawmaker accused Uzodinma of unleashing the EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) against him.

Okorocha refuted the allegations, saying the state government had not been able to prove corruption allegations against him and his family in court.