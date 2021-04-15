President Buhari Expected Back To Abuja Today From London Vacation

Listen to article

Barring any last-minute changes, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to the country today.

President Buhari left the country on March 30, for medical vacation in London.

A top official familiar with the matter disclosed the information in London this morning.

Buhari had embarked on several medical trips between 2015 and 2019. During one of his trips in 2017, he spent 103 days in London with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, acting as president.