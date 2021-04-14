CCT Spokesperson Removed After His Badly Written Statement On Assault By Chairman

Listen to article

The spokesperson of Code of Conduct Tribunal, Ibraheem Alhassan, has been replaced after issuing a controversial statement on an alleged assault involving his boss, Danladi Umar, caught on video.

Danladi Umar, chairman of the CCT, was caught on video physically assaulting a security man at Banex Plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja.

But in an attempt to explain what transpired before the incident, the tribunal issued a statement signed by Ibraheem Al-Hassan, CCT spokesperson, which contained grammatical blunders and ethnic slurs.

Some of the grammatical errors are “video cliff” instead of “video clip”; “packing lot” instead of “parking lot”; “rode” instead of “rude”; “fixe” instead of “fix”.

The statement added that the mob that attacked his boss consisted of “BIAFRAN boys throwing matches and shape object to his car, which led to deep cut and dislocation in one of his fingers, causing damage to his car, smashing his windscreen”.

When this led to a backlash, Alhassan said that he was instructed by his boss to include that Biafran boys attacked him.

Though his boss later confirmed this, many Nigerians expressed displeasure over the ethnic slur.