Prof. Soludo Atack: Police arrest A Suspect

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one suspect in connection with the bloody attack by gunmen at the country home of a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Charles Soludo, on Wednesday.

Soludo was attacked at a campaign rally at a civic centre in Isuofia community in the Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Three policemen reportedly lost their lives during the attack, which occurred at about 5:30pm on March 31, according to media reports.

Soludo is a top contender for the governorship race of the state on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

A statement on Thursday in Awka by the spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said a police team had been commissioned to undertake discrete investigation into the attack.

Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Monday Kuryas, had visited the attack scene late on March 31.

He said: “The assailants were resisted by security operatives present at the event and in the ensuing gun duel, three police operatives sustained severe gunshot injuries and were later confirmed dead in hospital.

“Their corpses have been deposited in the mortuary.

“The attackers abducted one Engr. Emeka Ezenwanne, the Anambra State Commissioner of Public Utilities.”

Ikenga said Kuryas later visited Soludo at his home to commiserate with him on the incident.