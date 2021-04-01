Hon. Ali Isa Pantami (Minister of Communications and Digital Economy) Says 51m Nigerians Have Enrolled For NIN

Listen to article

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Ali Isa Pantami has revealed that 51 million Nigerians have registered for their national identification number (NIN) .

Pantami announced the figure at a statehouse press briefing on Thursday.

This figure, he said, was as of March 31, 2021.

Pantami stated that there are 189 million registered subscriber identification module (SIM) cards in the country. He also revealed that 150 million have complete registrations while the remainder has problems of improper registration.

He explained that NIN will determine the total number of Nigerians that have registered.

He warned that those yet to obtain their NIN risk seven or 14 years imprisonment as stipulated by the Nigerian constitution.