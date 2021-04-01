Nigerian Resident Doctors Begin Nationwide Strike

Listen to article

Members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors on Thursday morning commenced a nationwide strike despite Federal Government’s last-minute efforts to stop the action.

It is gathered that the resident doctors, however, assured Nigerians that their action was not meant to hurt them.

They gave the explanation in a message posted on the association’s Twitter handle, @nard_nigeria, on Thursday morning.

The message read, “Nigerians must understand that we love them and the strike is not intended to hurt them but to challenge the Nigerian government @MBuhari @Fmohnigeria @LabourMinNG whose responsibilities amongst others is to care for her citizens and labour force to do the needful.”

The union’s President, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, also confirmed to Channels TV that thestrike had commenced by 8 am Thursday.

The strike is happening at a time when the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is in London for a medical check-up.