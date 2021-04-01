Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft disappears from radar

Listen to article

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft on routine mission in North-East has lost radar contact.

Although details are still sketchy, it was gathered that the aircraft was deployed in support of troops at one of the theatres of operation in the Northern part of Nigeria.

In a terse release, the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet confirmed the incident.

The release read, “A NAF aircraft on routine mission in support of own troops at one of the Theatres of Operation in the Northern part of Nigeria has lost radar contact.”

The DOPRI, however, noted that efforts were currently ongoing to locate its whereabouts, adding that more “details to follow”.