Former Emir Sanusi meets with Ernest Ezeajughi (Mayor of the London Borough of Brent, in London) (Photos)

Nigerian born Ernest Ezeajughi is the Mayor of the London Borough of Brent, United Kingdom.

It can be recalled that, He was re-elected unanimously at Brent Council’s annual full council meeting for 2020, which had been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Just recently, The Mayor was spotted with the former emir of kano, His royal Highness emir sanusi and his beautiful wife hajiya sadiya Ado bayero.

The two gentlemen had a wonderful moments together with many fruitful discussion for the betterment of Nigerians.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor discussed topical issues with his host on good local government administration, good governance and infrastructural developments, community cohesion etc.

Impacts on pandemic and vaccination were not left out in their discussion though not top of the discussion.

Sanusi commends the efforts of the mayor towards providing a favourable environment to poor and less privileges.

He also consider him to be a man of integrity for promoting peace and Harmony in london.

However, I want to use this great opportunity to wish him success in his future endeavors.

May God continue to guide him throughout his service years, May he also reward him abundantly.