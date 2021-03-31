South-east/South-south Journalists Trained on Media Convergence

Listen to article

Over sixty journalists in the south-east and south-south geographical zones of Nigeria have been trained on media convergence, as a way of enhancing professionalism, diversity and technological advancement in the media industry.

Themed "The Convergence Journalism", the three-day workshop which held at Onicha-Ugbo, in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, was organized by Folio Media Creative Academy (FMCA), and the African Institute for Public Policy (AIPP); and was proudly sponsored by Dangote Group, The Daily Times and Mid-Western Oil and Gas Limited.

The event which had both print, electronic and online media practitioners in attendance, featured lectures on various aspects of convergence journalism, adequately handled by experts.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of Folio Media Creative Academy, Mr. Fidelis Anosike urged the participants to take full advantage of the opportunity to diversify and enhance their professionalism in the face of the changing reality in the media industry.

He re-emphasized the indispensability of change, technological and professional advancement in various fields of endeavour, including the media industry, as well as the need to catch up with the development; adding that "those who fail to adapt to these changes are most likely to be left behind."

On his own part, Representative of the Dangote Group at the workshop, Mr. Okey Nwankwo who noted that the Dangote Group was deeply involved in corporate social responsibility for communities hosting its businesses, further revealed that the multi-national company was moving away from just its usual corporate social responsibility to communities hosting its businesses, to also impacting on the media, as a very critical arm of the society.

“This training is meant to equip you with knowledge for the job you do, and we hope that it will impact on the society,” he said.

In an interview, one of the resource persons at the event, Dr. Uche Nworah, who doubles as the MD/CEO of Anambra Broadcasting Service, lauded the organizers of the event for envisaging the need for such workshop, which he described as an opportunity for human capital development, specifically created for media practitioners, with the aim of enhancing their practice.

He said, "I am happy with the organisers and the sponsors for envisaging this kind of media workshop. I am also particularly impressed with the environment of the venue of the workshop; it is very serene, just like campus you see in America, where you can stay and learn without any disturbance or distraction.

"Again, I am also happy that the approach being taken is to try to build the theory into the media industry. So, it is not just the theory that people are taking away, because there are lots of practical examples being used, that the participants can also relate to.

"So, all in all, it's been a wonderful event, and I am also happy and feel honoured to have been considered to come and facilitate a session.

"I urge the participants to ensure that this goes beyond here, by putting all they have been taught into good use, for better and enhanced performance in the media practice. I have also advised them to form themselves into a group; and in anyway they want us to take this forward, I'm fully involved."

In a vote of thanks, one of the participants at the event, who is also the State Chairman of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Delta State, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu, thanked the organisers and the facilitators for such opportunity, and promised, on behalf of his colleagues, to put the knowledge garnered from the training into good use, for greater impact on the society.