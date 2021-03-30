Pastor's wife stabbed to death in Otukpo

Listen to article

The Police Command in Benue says a 55-year old suspected to be wife of a pastor has been found dead in Otukpo.

Identified as Mrs Eunice Odoba, the police said on Monday that she might have been stabbed to death.

State Police Public Relations Officer Catherine Anene told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by telephone in Makurdi that the woman was found dead on Sunday.

Anene said that the victim was found dead in her house with a deep cut on her chest.

She said the police had begun investigation into the matter.

She further said that the victim's body had been taken to a mortuary. (NAN)