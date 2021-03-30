President jets out to London today for medical check-up

Listen to article

President Muhammadu Buhari will today fly out to London, the United Kingdom for a routine medical check-up.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Mr. Femi Adesina, said in a statement, last night, that the president will first meet with security chiefs in the morning, after which he will embark on the journey.

According to the statement, Buhari is due back in the country in the second week of April 2021.

The president who spent many months attending to his health in London in the past could not travel out in 2020 because of the global lockdown resulting from the breakout coronavirus pandemic.