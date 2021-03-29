N2bn Worth Of Illicit Drugs Intercepted By Ndlea At Lagos Airport

Listen to article

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have intercepted illicit drugs worth over N2 billion at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos with three suspected traffickers arrested.

One of the suspects, Aniede Chimezie Bright was arrested on Sunday 28th March 2021, during the outward clearance of passengers on Air Marroc, with 7.1 Kg of Methamphetamine carefully concealed in food spices and packed in a Swiss polo suit case.

The illicit substance was bound for Spain with street value of over N2 billion.

According to the Commander, MMIA Command of the NDLEA , Ahmadu Garba, “Unarguably, the closure of borders occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic is responsible for the surge in the price of these drugs. For instance, the price of meth in Australia had increased from 200 dollars to 600 dollars per gramme due to supply cut, hence the desperation by the traffickers and barons alike.”

In a related development, the Command equally intercepted one Bamidele Babatunde Adeyemo at SAHCO export shed of the airport with 800 grammes of cannabis sativa while operatives also seized 19.950kg of green leaves suspected to be khat. The cannabis cleverly concealed in foodstuff was bound for Dubai, UAE.

In a follow up operation, one Asonye Christian was arrested in connection to the seizure 800 grammes of cannabis, while investigations are ongoing with a view to establishing more leads and getting the owner of the khat leaves arrested.

While commending the men and officers of the MMIA Command for the arrests and seizures, Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA , Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) said the Agency remained committed to its new maxim of offensive action against the activities of drug barons and traffickers.