Bar. Paul Edeh Donates Weekly Law Reports To Benue State University Makurdi

Listen to article

As part of efforts to give back to his alma mater, the Benue State University, Makurdi, renowned Philanthropist and President of Naija Ratels Football Club, Barrister Paul Edeh donated copies of Nigerian Weekly law reports to further strengthen and boost the productivity of the Law department.

Barrister Paul Edeh who graduated from the Benue State University, Faculty of Law 17 years ago, recently visited the school to pay a courtesy visit to the new Dean of the Faculty, Professor U.D Ikoni, only to be informed that the last set of Nigerian Weekly law reports they have in the Faculty was that of 2015, which had a deficit of law reports from 2016 to date.

Irked by the reports, the legal Luminary, decided to order for the Nigerian Weekly law reports from 2016 to date, which he donated to the law faculty on Friday evening, including donating indexes for the period.

The United Nations SDG Ambassador also pledged to give Law School Scholarship to the best graduating students of the faculty for the next 5 years, which will be named after his father, Captain Samuel Ankwa.

Also, Edeh released the sum of N150,000 to help renovate some fallen ceilings of the library, which was caving in.

Receiving copies of the Law reports, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Tor Joe Iorapu, who was ably represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Professor Edward Agbo Omudu noted that the School is proud of Paul Edeh's achievements and grateful for his show of commitment, passion and love to the University he graduated from.

" We are proud of what Barrister Paul Edeh has been able to achieve since he graduated from this school. It's so disappointing that the Vice-Chancellor couldn't make it here today, because he had to travel to Jos for an assignment.

'He is a shining example and I urge other students who graduated from this school to give back, just as Barrister Paul Edeh has just done. We say a very big thank you on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Management, staff and students of the Benue State University." He concluded.

In his remarks, Barrister Paul Edeh, who was full of fulfilment, stated that it is indeed a honour for him to have the privilege to give back the the school that made him who he is today.

He further stressed that the Institution would have been greater if past students of the institution give back to the school.

"All my life have been about giving and reaching out to people."It is a great honour for me to be here today. I want to specifically thank everyone that has contributed in making me who I am today especially my lecturers who are here present today to witness this occasion.

"I want to enjoin my fellow alumni to give back to the school, no matter how little. It is necessary for all of us to come together towards developing of our great alma mater. Apart from the donations of the Nigerian Law Reports from 2016 to date, I want to use this opportunity to announce scholarship for the best graduating students of the law Faculty for the next 5 years, which will be named after my late Father, Captain Samuel Ankwa. To this end, I will be creating a Trust where the full payment will be paid into, with the Vice-Chancellor and Dean as Co-signatories.

The Dean, Faculty of Law, Benue State University, Professor U.D Ikoni in his speech, was full of praises for Barrister Paul Edeh for the history making event, saying the gesture was a welcome development which should encourage other alumni's to be a part of the development of the faculty.

"This is a history making event and am happy it is happening at a time I assumed leadership as Dean of Faculty of Law.

"This is the first time we are receiving this kind of donations in recent times, especially from our own student we produced. What gladdens my heart was his pledge to reach out to his colleagues, who are in the country and abroad to see reasons why they should contribute to the development of the faculty. We are proud of him and pray God Almighty will see him through always."

This gesture will certainly impact positively on the faculty especially that the Council of Legal Education is expected to be in BSU soon for accreditation of the faculty." He concluded.

Barrister Paul Edeh is a renowned Philanthropist and a United Nations SDG Peace Ambassador. He is the President of Nigeria Women Football League outfit Naija Ratels FC.