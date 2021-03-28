Tinubu At 69- Youth Minister Congratulates Tinubu, Says A Greater Service Beckons.

Listen to article

Minister of Youth and sports Development Sunday Dare has congratulated the National Leader of the APC and Former Governor of Lagos State Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 69th birthday, describing him as a builder of men and mobilizer of resources.

According to the Youth and Sports Minister,

"Let me sincerely congratulate our leader, mentor, astute political strategist and builder of men and mobilizer of resources Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 69th birthday celebration.

"You stand tall amongst the political crowd. You have made immense personal sacrifices for the enthronement of democracy in our country today working with others.

"Your political astuteness, patriotism, uncommon leadership qualities and service to Lagos State, Nigeria and humanity is simply unrivalled. Indeed, a higher calling beckons.

"As you mark another birthday, I join millions of your political followers, our great party the APC and indeed all Nigerians in wishing you happy birthday and many more years of fruitful service to the development of our great country."

The statement further said

" You will be called upon more often now to help craft solutions to the challenges facing our dear nation. There is no doubt that you will consistently lend your wisdom, voice and where possible resources to birthing solutions to these problems.

"Nigeria celebrates you today because there are just a few like you. The Yoruba nation celebrates you on your birthday because they recognize their own and can recognize noise makers from those who silently and courageously play the chords of developmental music”.

"May you live long to see the actualisation of our collective dream of an enduring democracy and the betterment of the welfare of our people for two terms. The Minister concluded.