Mrs Obiano Excites 300 Women, Youths with New Skills

The reality of overcoming pervasive privation and hunger through productive use of new skills acquired under the aegis of Caring Family Enhancement Initiative Programme (CAFE) Skills Training programme has excited over three hundred participants trained by the wife of Governor of Anambra State, Dr Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano(Osodieme). The trainees sang and danced as they rounded-off the training programme on 26th March 2021 at Chike Okoli Entrepreneurship Center, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka.

The free skills training sponsored by Mrs Obiano were in the areas of Tailoring and fashion design, Bakery and confectionery, Computer/ICT and phone repair, Hairdressing, Bead making, Cosmetology and make-over.

Having completed the training, the governor's wife has assured the 300 participants made up of youths, widows, the physically challenged and less privileged that the items and equipment for their empowerment are ready and will in due date be given to them with a start-up to enable them take-off grafually and ultimately excel. She advised the be good CAFE ambassadors by show-casing their new skills in an exemplary manner with a view to becoming financially independent.

Earlier, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on Social Orientation, Dr Mitchell Onugbulu, urged the trainees to see the platform provided by the governor's wife as a rare opportunity to compete socio-economically haven gained immense knowledge and competitive skills to become self-reliant and employers of labour.

She further described the CAFE programme as unique, noting that Mrs Obiano has set a social benchmark that have a lasting multiplier effect on the family income stream and the wellbeing of the society .

One of the Programne facilitators in charge of the intermediate tailoring class, Miss Lilian Chukwuma, said that the trainees have learnt life Sustaining skills on free sponsorship by Osodieme and described the programme as the right step towards human empowerment.

Some of the trainees, Mrs Chioma Onwusoronye, from the tailoring class and Mrs Sopuruchukwu Onyekwelu, from the makeover class, expressed their appreciation to the wife of the governor for giving tools to work and make progress in life. " "We learnt a lot from our trainers and are anxious make products that will help us and our families. We are indeed grateful to Osodieme they enthused."

CAFE has trained and empowered more than five thousand five hundred persons since it became a registered non-governmental body in August, 2014.