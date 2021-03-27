Eight Redeemed Christian Church Members Abducted By Gunmen In Kaduna

Listen to article

Eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Region 30, Trinity Sanctuary, Kaduna were on Friday abducted by gunmen.

The development comes 17 days after 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State were abducted by armed bandits.

A Facebook user, Eje Faraday, around 7pm on Friday broke the news on his page with a picture of the white vehicle.

“All the passengers in this bus were just kidnapped along Kachia Road, 63 km from Kaduna,” Faraday wrote.

A credible source and an official of the church, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the report.

He said: “They were eight in number on the bus. “They were going to Kachia in preparation for the church’s Let’s Go a Fishing Easter programme. “The gunmen took them out of the bus and put them in their own operational vehicle. “They have yet to contact the church.”