Ghanaian Ambassador Hails Mayor Koijee For City Development

The Ghanaian Ambassador, H.E. Ernest Barte Asare-Asiedu has hailed His Lordship Jefferson T. Koijee, Mayor of the City of Monrovia.

On Friday, March 26, 2021, Ambassador Asare-Asiedu during a courtesy visit to the office of the Mayor at the Monrovia City Hall, expressed a deep sense of gratitude and appreciation to Hon. Jefferson T. Koijee for his tireless efforts in enhancing the developmental process with his young leadership in transforming the City of Monrovia.

Ambassador Asare-Asiedu says he is impressed with the level of work so far Mayor Koijee has done for the City of Monrovia, and also pray that God continues to strengthen him to do more for his Country.

“Let me take this unique time to whole heartedly appreciate you and your Honorable Office”, he emphasized.

In a mettlesome interaction with Ambassador Asare-Asiedu, Mayor laid out the City Government’s achievements in three years, emphasizing that he will continue to do more in his tireless efforts before evacuating the Monrovia City Hall as Mayor of the city.

Though the Monrovia City Government is progressing with its development initiatives, Mayor Koijee told Ambassador Asare-Asiedu that his visit to the Monrovia City Hall was consequential, thanked him for recognizing his efforts as a young leader and Mayor of the nation’s oldest capital.

He assured Ambassador Asare-Asiedu that he will continue to do for the residents of Monrovia what he was appointed to do, for the genuine trust and explicit confidence were reposed in him by the nation’s Chief Executive, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Ernest Barte Asare-Asiedu will depart Liberia on Saturday, March 27 after serving his official duty as Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana for the last three years, three months.

The Ambassador used the time to honor Mayor Koijee with a royal traditional Ghanaian attire.

Alpha G. Gray is the official Spokesperson/PRO of the City Government of Monrovia at Monrovia City Corporation, Republic of Liberia. He can be reached via cell number +231776915195 and email: [email protected]