Ebonyi Govt. Puts Measures In Place To Block Financial Leakages.

In a way to block leakages of revenues in the state, Ebonyi state government said it is an offence for anybody to make payment in respect of Internally Generated Revenue by cash.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of State Executive Council meeting, Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Bar. Uchenna Orji said that the decision was in line with the relevant laws of the state.

Orji warned that anybody that thwarts the financial orders of the state government will pay 200% values of the revenue sought to be paid and shall be prosecuted.

He disclosed that the state government has frowned on the rising spate of fake land documents that fly everywhere in the State and which many a time they would take it to the bank for facility and it would be turned down.

He noted that revalidation of Certificate of Occupancy and documents in the state would put a stop to the ugly trend and that the measure would also resolve the issue of two persons laying claim to one land document.

Orji announced the resolution of the Council members mandating EXCO the state government to constitute a committee in April 202 to handle the processes of land document revalidation

On the Effium/Ezza Effium, Abaomege/Isinkwo,and Enyibichiri/Enyigba communities, he said that the state government has frowned at the renewed attack and counter attack between Effium/Ezza Effium community, including false alarm raised by stakeholders on the situation of things in the area.

He however noted the progress made in the demarcation of the boundary between the two communities and resolved to invite the stakeholders of Effium/Ezza Effium and Abaomege/Isinkwo communities on Monday 29th March, 2021.

