Senator Dr Olabode Olowoporoku Passes On At 84

Senator Dr Olabode Olowoporoku a political enigma from Ekiti State in Nigeria is dead. The announcement of his passing away during a brief illness came through a press statement from his family.

Dr (Sen) Bode Olowoporoku passed away at the age of 84.

A statement signed by Ayodeji Olowoporoku on behalf of the family reads: “We regret to announce the passage to eternity of our dear husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, Dr Olabode Olowoporoku, who peacefully passed away at his residence on March 24, 2021 after a brief illness. Dr Olowoporoku was born in Ilawe-Ekiti, Ekiti State in 1945 to the family of Mr Josiah Olowoporoku and Mrs Otutu Jolade of Irorin quarters.

“He attended the then University of Ife for his first degree in Economics and won a scholarship by Ford Foundation to undertake a postgraduate study at University of Manchester where he bagged his Masters’ degree in Economics in 1972. He later got his doctorate degree in Development Economics at the University in 1975.

“He began his illustrious academic career as a lecturer at the University of Ife, where he built a reputation of high-level intellectual profile and scholastic erudition. He was a thorough-bred scholar-politician who was part of the conclave of the intelligentsia that gave the Unity Party of Nigeria, UPN its ideological foundation and policy direction.

“As a young man, his passion was to offer selfless service to his immediate community and motherland. He served exceptionally as Commissioner for Economic Planning and Statistics in Ondo State in 1979 and supervised the creation of most of the industries and commercial investment that the Ajasin administration was reputed for.