Russian Aluminium delivers Sputnik V vaccine to Guinea

Russian Aluminium (RusAl), a leading global aluminium producer, has delivered to Guinea a consignment of the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik V, as well as medical preparations and consumables for the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

A delegation of the Russian Foreign Ministry, as well as representatives from RusAl, arrived in Conakry with a medical cargo. The ceremony took place at the capital's airport where 10,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine were delivered in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guinea, Ibrahima Kalil Kaba, who, on behalf of the President of Guinea, thanked the Russian partners for their help in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Thereafter, the Russian delegation held working meetings with the President of Guinea Alpha Conde and the Prime Minister Ibrahima Kassory Fofana, to discuss a wide range of issues around Russian-Guinean cooperation. RusAl's significant contribution to the development of economic relations between Russia and Guinea was noted.

Commenting on the results from the visit, Yakov Itskov, Director of RusAl's Alumina Business, said: «RusAl has been successfully operating in Guinea for 20 years and has traditionally supported Guinean healthcare. We fought Ebola together, and now we are fighting a new coronavirus infection. The delivery of the Sputnik V vaccine to Guinea is another important step in strengthening relations between our countries.»

RusAl was the first private company to assist Africa in fighting against the spread of dangerous infections. During the Ebola epidemic outbreak in Kindia in 2015, RusAl built the Centre for Epidemic and Microbiological Research and Treatment (CEMRT). The centre has since been acknowledged nationally as one of the sites for the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 in Guinea, as well as receiving the first patients with coronavirus. In June 2020, the new multifunctional medical centre for the treatment of infectious diseases was constructed in Fria.

In addition, in July 2020, RusAl delivered an aircraft to Guinea with medical humanitarian cargo intended to combat the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic. The cargo included dozens of medicines, as well as modern medical equipment and consumables for the treatment of patients with coronavirus. In November 2020, RusAl supplied two new ambulances to Guinea, both equipped for providing emergency medical care and resuscitation of patients, including ventilators.

Three representatives from the RusAl medical team were honoured with the national Katala 224 Award, for their contribution in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Guinea. RusAl has been awarded the Guinea Best Company Award 2020 for its contribution to the fight against COVID-19 and socially responsible policy during the pandemic.

RusAl has been operating in the Republic of Guinea since 2001 and is today one of the largest international investors in the country. In Guinea, RusAl owns Compagnie des Bauxites de Kindia (CBK), as well as the Friguia bauxite and alumina production facility.

RusAl continues with the implementation of a project aimed at developing the world's largest bauxite deposit Dian-Dian in Boke. The proven reserves of this field amount to 564 million tons. With an estimated population of 12.4 million, this country has a wealth of diverse natural resources and largely depends on agriculture and mineral production. Guinea is a coastal country located in West Africa.