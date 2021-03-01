"You Can't Threaten Us With Food Supply" - Biafra Nations League (BNL) Tells Northerners

Listen to article

Biafra Nations League, BNL, has lambasted northern groups for threatening the South with food blockade. The National Leader of BNL, Princewill C Richard said the South is not afraid of loosing anything that comes from the North. He boasted that the lands in the South especially in the South East and South South are more fertile than that of the North.

BNL Leader also threatened that Northerners will be caught off from crude oil and palm oil supply from the South. "..in other to balance the equation, we will cut them off from the crude oil, and when it comes to Agriculture we will also cut them off from our palm oil. They're mad" Princewill stated.

Meanwhile the Nigerian Military in Bakassi local government area of Cross River State is said to have discovered a gathering of the group around Ikang-Cameroon border axis on Sunday 28 February, 2021. The group confirmed that the members fled while no arrest was made. BNL has vowed to stop oil exploration from the region.