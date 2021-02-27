Abducted Kagara Students Regain Freedom

Listen to article

The students abducted students from Government Science College, Kagara, Niger state, have been freed by their abductors.

About 27 of the students and 12 other persons were kidnapped from the school when gunmen struck about 10 days ago.

A source at the Niger state government house confirmed the development to our correspondent on Saturday.

Abubakar Bello, the governor of Niger state, will receive the students at the government house later today, the source noted.