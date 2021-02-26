Department of State Services, DSS Denies Attempt To Arrest Sunday Ighoho on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Listen to article

The Department of State Services, DSS, has broken the silence on purported attempt to arrest Yoruba activist, Sunday Ighoho on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The DSS, in a statement said it never attempted to arrest Igboho at any time, saying the report was fake.

A statement issued by Dr. Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services refuted the claim and called on the public to disregard the report and take it as misinformation.

“The Department of State Services wishes to refute the news that it attempted to arrest one Sunday Igboho, today, at Ibadan, Oyo State.

“The said news is misinforming and should taken as fake and therefore be disregarded,” DSS said.

Reports on Friday said violent attempt by a joint team of soldiers, DSS and policemen to arrest Igboho was foiled.

Igboho was said to be on his way to see Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos when the joint team, numbering about 40 ambushed him and wanted to arrest him on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

His supporters reportedly resisted his arrest as commotion ensued between his supporters and the joint team which sought to arrest him by force.

Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode confirmed that the joint security team sought to violently arrest Igboho while on his way to Lagos to see Pa Adebanjo.

According to him, he just spoke with Igboho who confirmed that there was a violent attempt to arrest him by a joint team of soldiers, DSS and the police.

Fani-Kayode condemned the attempted arrest of Igboho, saying it would be very dangerous to do so, adding that if the security operatives wanted to see him, all they needed to do was to simply invite him and not to lay ambush for him.

In his words: “I just spoke to my brother Sunday Igboho. He told me there was a violent attempt to arrest him this afternoon by a joint team of soldiers, DSS operatives and policemen numbering about 40 on the Ibadan/Lagos Expressway whilst he was on his way to see Baba Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos.

“I condemn this attempt to ambush and abduct him. It is not only reckless but also very dangerous.