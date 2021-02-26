Abducted Customs Officer's Family Cries Out

Listen to article

The family of a Deputy Superintendent of Customs, DSC Jimoh Folowosele, suspected to have been abducted by Boko Haram insurgents, has accused the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Hameed Ali, of dilly-dallying over the release of the officer and others that were held captive since February 9.

They said the inaction of the Custom boss is creating panic and tension within the family.

Folowosele, an indigene of Aramoko Ekiti, in Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State, was abducted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents while he was on official duty in Geidam, a border town in Yobe State.

Addressing a press conference in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, the victim’s brother, Idowu Folowosele, said news about the abduction of their brother has thrown his family to confusion and appealed to the Nigerian Customs to speed up action that would aid his release.

He said, “It is now exactly two weeks that we received the sad news of the abduction of our brother, Jimoh Folowosele, a Deputy Superintendent of Customs in Yobe State, and up till now, we have not received any official correspondence from the Customs. Yes, NCS admitted that he was kidnapped but since then, mute has been the word.”

Folowosele who said the situation has thrown DSP Folowosele’s wife and children into distress, called on Ali to assist the family by intervening as soon as possible.

“We have always known Col. Ali as an upright and committed Nigerian who values the lives of his officers and we are using this opportunity to call on him to wade in by interacting with law enforcement agencies and other relevant authorities to establish contact with the bandits to see to the release of the officers. In the same manner, we are also appealing to other well-meaning Nigerians to help us appeal to the kidnappers to release our brother,” he said.

Also speaking, a friend of the kidnapped customs officer, Fola Ayedun, said, “There is no doubt the fact that issues related to kidnapping are sensitive and require a strategic approach but even at that, it is important that the NCS is in touch with the immediate family of the victim to lessen the burden and trauma they might be going through.

”In the last 10 days, all his loved ones, especially wife and children have been experiencing sleepless night simply because nobody can hold on to anything that suggests if any plan is being made to secure our Mr. Folowosele’s release.”