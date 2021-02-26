Ebonyi govt to provide affordable Housing, Compensate People affected by Land Dev. Programme.

Listen to article

Ebonyi state government has stated its prepardness to provide affordable housing scheme and make appropriate compensation to those that may be affected by the land development programmes of the state government .

The Commissioner for Information and state Orientation, Barr. Uchenna Orji made this known while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the Executive Council meeting at the Exco Chambers, Government House, Abakaliki.

Orji announced that EXCO did set up a committee on land development to evaluate and document the Ezzangbo Properties and recover all COF, Tenement Rate and other Land Fees from 2015 to date.

He said that the Committee would also review the compensation from the envisaged side road on both sides from Spera ndeo to Ezzangbo and compensation associated with the Edge of Coal tar (12M) from Airport Junction to Afikpo and from 135 to Nkalagu Boundary.

He noted that the Committee should ensure that Buildings must be photographed and videoed and directed that the Preliminary report of the Committee be submitted not later than 7th March, 2021.

Also, as part of the decision reached at the Council meeting. Orji stated that EXCO received the submission made by the Chairman of the State Civil Service Commission, and the Committee of the Permanent Secretaries on Promotion of Civil Servants and directed the State Committee on Promotion to review their submissions and make necessary recommendations to the State Executive Council.

He also disclosed that EXCO considered a report on the crisis at Enyigba and Enyibichiri Communities in Abakaliki and Ikwo Local Government Area respectively and resolved to carry out land demarcation process.

Members of the Committee on land development include Chief Sunday Inyima, Chairman and Chief Mbam Peter Obasi is to serve as Secretary.

Other members are Hon. Collins Agbo, Hon. Chike Ogiji, Barr Okoronkwo Jonathan and Hon. Emmanuel Nwangbo .