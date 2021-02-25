Group Raises Alarm Over Military Campaigns, Killings In South East Nigeria

Listen to article

The Nigerian security forces, led by the military have been accused of continual chilling campaign of terror in the South East, causing panic fear even life has become short, solitary and dislocating and scattering families.

A group under the aegis Vanguard for Igbo Survival led Comrade Pascal Nnanna had accused the security forces of kidnapping, extrajudicial executions and violence resulting in the injury and deaths of at least over 5,800 peaceful pro-Biafra protesters, activists and supporters in the south east since 2016, and the violence continues until today.

"This deadly repression of pro-Biafra activists, supporters and their families are further stoking tensions in the East especially in the south east of Nigeria", the group said.

The group has also condemned the recent military operations in Orlu zone and some parts of Anambra states, hunting down the Eastern Security Network (ESN) who are linked to Independent People of Biafra (IPOB).

"Such was the case again in Aba as our field investigators gathered that the army and DSS have been engaging in a random burst of the homes of Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) members and families.

According to the their chilling statement signed by its national Coordinator, Comrade Pascal Nnanna and making references to a case, "On a humid January 26th, 2021 night, the indigenous residence of Mazi Okogbua Offor in Umuocham road was invaded and properties destroyed. Eyewitness account confirmed that the joint group of uniformed soldiers and the Nigerian Police as well as DSS were shooting indiscriminately and three stray bullets hit a keke rider and his passenger as they were fleeing the barrage of bullets".

Following on reports from other sources, our checks from family members and corroborating with the Sun reports revealed just as stated "that the invasion of the forces continues unabated and they continue to live in fear, he further stated that they are now in hiding as has been the case and that on the fateful day the forces hit the gate with a loud bang of possibly firepower and himself with their father and another brother who were the only ones at home jumped from the window and the father sustained a leg injury in the process, they ran and hid in the bush and escaped from there. He went ahead to state that the army was there to enforce an arrest of Nnanna Offor who has been branded an ipob member and has been declared wanted alongside other supporters and members of ipob".

Our checks also confirms that Nnanna Offor, a member of the family ran away for his own safety and currently resides in Canada. He is said to be an unrepentant BIAFRAN and supports Biafran. This was said to have caused life time losses, including numerous family members as well as his twin brother in the hands of the military for identifying, supporting and affiliating with IPOB.

Meanwhile Vanguard for Igbo Survival National Coordinator according to the statement said they placed a call to the DPO and commissioner of police to confirm why this exercise of breaking into people’s homes has continued but it was futile, and our calls and emails have not been responded to.

The groups worries that the southeast Nigeria continues to be the scene of an armed conflict characterized by egregious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law occasioned by the actions of the various armed forces committing war crimes and crimes against humanity, including the murder of thousands of civilians, through torture, jungle justice and other unlawful killings; widespread abductions, especially of young men who supports and/or members of ipob, and younger women, rape and other sexual violence, including extrajudicial executions; indiscriminate attacks; arbitrary detention and torture and other ill-treatment of thousands of biafrans;.

A report by Amnesty International estimates that numerous individuals have already died in detention and many unaccounted for. "These horrific crimes are still ongoing and have compelled the ICC on 11 December 2020 via the Office of the Prosecutor to announce that it had reached a decision with regards to the preliminary examination into the situation in Nigeria.

It concluded that war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed by the Nigerian military and that Nigerian authorities had failed to investigate and prosecute these crimes, therefore warranting a full investigation by the OTP into the situation in Nigeria.

The group expresses concern over the faith of the Igbo with the gang up, wondering why the people should be at the receiving end despite the fact they are the least of Nigerian problems.

It warns against the damning repercussions this may have in the Nigeria and Africa, wondering what becomes of the younger generations with belief of a better tomorrow with various sheds of military operations in the name of Python Dance.